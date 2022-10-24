Market Movers: Hollysys Automation (HOLI) Drops 10.40% to Close at $13.96 October 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HOLI - Market Data & News Trade

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) shares have fallen 10.40% today on 874,272 shares - in comparison to their 30 day average of 311,158 shares traded.

After closing today at $13.96 the company has a 50 day moving average of $17.81.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-11-11.

Hollysys Automation has moved 12.92% so far this year.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd

Hollysys is a leading automation control system solutions provider in China, with overseas operations in eight other countries and regions throughout Asia. Leveraging its proprietary technology and deep industry know-how, Hollysys empowers its customers with enhanced operational safety, reliability, efficiency, and intelligence which are critical to their businesses. Hollysys derives its revenues mainly from providing integrated solutions for industrial automation and rail transportation. In industrial automation, Hollysys delivers the full spectrum of automation hardware, software, and services spanning field devices, control systems, enterprise manufacturing management and cloud-based applications. In rail transportation, Hollysys provides advanced signaling control and SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) systems for high-speed rail and urban rail (including subways). Founded in 1993, with technical expertise and innovation, Hollysys has grown from a research team specializing in automation control in the power industry into a group providing integrated automation control system solutions for customers in diverse industry verticals. Hollysys had cumulatively carried out more than 30,000 projects for approximately 17,000 customers in various sectors including power, petrochemical, high-speed rail, and urban rail, in which Hollysys has established leading market positions.

