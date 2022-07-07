Market Movers: HighPeak Energy (HPK) Jumps 6.95% to Close at $24.93 July 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HPK - Market Data & News Trade

HighPeak Energy Inc (NASDAQ:HPK) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading higher 6.95% to $24.93 on July 7.

181,279 shares traded hands compared to the 30-day daily average of 302,084 shares.

The company's stock has moved 59.58% so far in 2022.

HighPeak Energy shares have traded in a range between $7.57 and $38.18 over the past twelve months.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-08.

About HighPeak Energy Inc

HighPeak Energy, Inc. is a publicly traded independent oil and natural gas company, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas.

