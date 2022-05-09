Market Movers: Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) Drops 3.36% to Close at $23.59 May 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HLF - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) was down $0.82 to end the day Monday at $23.59.

The company began the day at $24.21 and shares fluctuated between $24.36 and $23.51 with 1,278,961 shares trading hands.

Herbalife Nutrition is averaging 1,859,022 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have shed 40.36% YTD.

Herbalife Nutrition expects its next earnings on 2022-08-03.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Herbalife Nutrition visit the company profile.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd

Herbalife Nutrition is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a proven business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company's global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.

To get more information on Herbalife Nutrition Ltd and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Cigna Beats Q1 Revenue and Earnings Estimates, Raises Full Year Guidance PepGen Goes Public in $108 Million IPO Bausch + Lomb Raises $630 Million in IPO, Missing Expectations Aeglea BioTherapeutics Raises $45 Million Via Registered Direct Offering