Market Movers: Healthcare Realty, (HR) Climbs 1.61% to Close at $27.81 April 20

Today, Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:HR) was up $0.44 to finish the day Wednesday at $27.81.

The company opened at $27.40 and shares fluctuated between $27.95 and $27.26 with 5,249,726 shares trading hands.

Healthcare Realty, is averaging 2,630,552 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have lost 12.60% YTD.

Healthcare Realty, anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Healthcare Realty, visit the company profile.

About Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion. The Company provided leasing and property management services to 11.9 million square feet nationwide.

