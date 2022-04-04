Market Movers: Hawkins (HWKN) Drops 3.74% to Close at $43.99 April 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HWKN - Market Data & News Trade

Hawkins Inc (NASDAQ:HWKN) shares changed 3.74% today on 101,963 shares - compared to the 30 day average of 84,244 shares traded.

As of today’s closing price of $43.99 the company has a 50 day moving average of $45.02.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-19.

Hawkins has moved 16.23% so far this year.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Hawkins visit the company profile.

About Hawkins Inc

Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, and with 41 facilities in 19 states, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications.

To get more information on Hawkins Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Hawkins Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles