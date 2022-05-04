Market Movers: Hanger (HNGR) Gains 6.06% to Close at $16.63 May 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HNGR - Market Data & News Trade

Hanger Inc (NYSE:HNGR) shares moved 6.06% today on 143,105 shares - compared to the 30 day average of 94,078 shares traded.

With today’s closing at $16.63 the company has a 50 day moving average of $18.34.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

Hanger is down 13.51% so far this year.

About Hanger Inc

About Hanger, Inc.- Hanger, Inc. delivers orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions to the broader market. Hanger's Patient Care segment is the largest owner and operator of O&P patient care clinics withapproximately 800locationsnationwide. Through its Products & Services segment, Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components, and provides rehabilitative solutions. With nearly 160 years of clinical excellence and innovation, Hanger's vision is to lead the orthotic and prosthetic markets by providing superior patient care, outcomes, services and value.

