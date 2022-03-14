Market Movers: Haemonetics (HAE) Drops 3.46% to Close at $51.97 March 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HAE - Market Data & News Trade

Haemonetics Corp. (NYSE:HAE) shares moved 3.46% today on 463,656 shares - while the stock has a 30 day average of 568,321 shares traded.

As of today’s closing price of $51.97 the company has a 50 day moving average of $53.93.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-12.

Haemonetics has moved 1.49% so far this year.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Haemonetics visit the company profile.

About Haemonetics Corp.

Haemonetics is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative medical products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Its technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite and hospital transfusion services.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

