Market Movers: Great Southern, (GSBC) Sheds 2.53% to Close at $57.35 May 13

Today, Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) was down $1.49 to close Friday at $57.35.

The company opened at $58.92 and shares fluctuated between $59.79 and $57.33 with 46,774 shares trading hands.

Great Southern, is averaging 34,169 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have shed 0.09% YTD.

Great Southern, anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-20.

About Great Southern Bancorp, Inc.

The Company, with approximately $5.1 billion in assets, is a financial holding company headquartered in Springfield, Missouri. The Bank, a Missouri-chartered trust company (the equivalent of a commercial bank charter) and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, offers a broad range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers. The Bank operates 97 retail banking centers in Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota and Nebraska, and commercial loan production offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Omaha, Nebraska, and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

