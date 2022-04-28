Market Movers: Graphic Packaging (GPK) Jumps 4.28% to Close at $21.91 April 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GPK - Market Data & News Trade

Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE:GPK) stock was among today's market movers, ending trading up 4.28% to $21.91 on April 28.

3,399,402 shares traded hands in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 2,797,606 shares.

The company's stock has climbed 8.17% so far in 2022.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-26.

About Graphic Packaging Holding Co

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is committed to providing consumer packaging that makes a world of difference. The Company is a leading provider of sustainable paper-based packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. The Company operates on a global basis, is one of the largest producers of folding cartons and paper-based foodservice products in the United States, and holds leading market positions in coated recycled paperboard, coated unbleached kraft paperboard and solid bleached sulfate paperboard. The Company's customers include many of the world's most widely-recognized companies and brands.

