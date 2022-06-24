Market Movers: Golden Minerals Co (AUMN) Climbs 7.04% to Close at $0.38 June 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AUMN - Market Data & News

Today, Golden Minerals Co (NYSE:AUMN) gained $0.025 to finish the day Friday at $0.38.

The company opened at $0.35 and shares fluctuated between $0.38 and $0.35 with 306,857 shares trading hands.

Golden Minerals Co is averaging 289,270 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have increased 1.63% YTD.

Golden Minerals Co anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Golden Minerals Co

Golden Minerals is a Delaware corporation based in Golden, Colorado. The Company is primarily focused on advancing its Rodeo and Velardeña properties in Mexico and, through partner-funded exploration, its El Quevar silver property in Argentina, as well as acquiring and advancing mining properties in Mexico, Argentina, and Nevada.

To get more information on Golden Minerals Co and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Golden Minerals Co's Profile.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

