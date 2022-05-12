Market Movers: GMS (GMS) Climbs 2.99% to Close at $46.14 May 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GMS - Market Data & News Trade

GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading up 2.99% to $46.14 on May 12.

362,237 shares traded today while the 30-day daily average of 181,874 shares.

The company's stock has climbed 25.47% so far in 2022.

GMS shares have fluctuated between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-06-23.

About GMS Inc

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of its founding in 1971, GMS operates a network of more than 265 distribution centers across the United States and Canada. GMS's extensive product offering of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems, or ceilings, and complementary construction products is designed to provide a comprehensive one-stop-shop for its core customer, the interior contractor who installs these products in commercial and residential buildings.

