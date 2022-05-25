Market Movers: Global Cord Blood (CO) Loses 7.51% to Close at $2.34 May 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CO - Market Data & News Trade

Global Cord Blood Corp (NYSE:CO) shares have fallen 7.51% today on 185,549 shares - while the stock has a 30 day average of 264,826 shares traded.

After closing today at $2.34 the company has a 50 day moving average of $3.1.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-06-27.

Global Cord Blood is down 39.62% so far this year.

About Global Cord Blood Corp

Global Cord Blood Corporation is the first and largest umbilical cord blood banking operator in China in terms of geographical coverage and the only cord blood banking operator with multiple licenses. Global Cord Blood Corporation provides cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services.

