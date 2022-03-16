Market Movers: Genuine Parts (GPC) Gains 2.84% to Close at $128.07 March 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GPC - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Genuine Parts Co. (NYSE:GPC) rose $3.54 to close Wednesday at $128.07.

The company started at $125.53 and shares fluctuated between $128.12 and $125.14 with 1,096,098 shares trading hands.

Genuine Parts is averaging 842,724 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have fell 10.54% YTD.

Genuine Parts anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-21.

About Genuine Parts Co.

Founded in 1928, Genuine Parts Company is a global service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. The Company's Automotive Parts Group distributes automotive replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the U.K., Germany, Poland, the Netherlandsand Belgium. The Company's Industrial Parts Group distributes industrial replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexicoand Australasia. In total, the Company serves its global customers from an extensive network of more than 10,000 locations in 14 countries.

