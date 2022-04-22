Market Movers: Genetron (GTH) Climbs 1.49% to Close at $2.05 April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GTH - Market Data & News Trade

Genetron Holdings Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ:GTH) shares have risen 1.49% today on 335,520 shares - compared to the 30 day average of 323,727 shares traded.

As of today’s closing price of $2.05 the company has a 50 day moving average of $2.58.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-24.

Genetron is down 66.89% so far this year.

About Genetron Holdings Ltd - ADR

Genetron Holdings Limited ("Genetron Health" or the "Company") is a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in cancer molecular profiling and harnesses advanced technologies in molecular biology and data science to transform cancer treatment. The Company has developed a comprehensive oncology portfolio that covers the entire spectrum of cancer management, addressing needs and challenges from early screening, diagnosis and treatment recommendations, as well as continuous disease monitoring and care. Genetron Health also partners with global biopharmaceutical companies and offers customized services and products.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

