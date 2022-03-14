Market Movers: Gamestop (GME) Drops 15.73% to Close at $78.11 March 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GME - Market Data & News Trade

Gamestop Corporation - Class A (NYSE:GME) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading lower 15.73% to $78.11 on March 14.

4,509,101 shares traded today compared to the 30-day daily average of 1,742,550 shares.

The company's stock dropped 37.54% so far in 2022.

Gamestop shares have fluctuated between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

About Gamestop Corporation - Class A

GameStop Corporation, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Grapevine, Texas, is a leading specialty retailer offering games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and thousands of stores.

To get more information on Gamestop Corporation - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Gamestop Corporation - Class A's Profile.

