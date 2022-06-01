Market Movers: Galectin (GALT) Jumps 25.58% to Close at $1.62 June 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GALT - Market Data & News Trade

Galectin Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GALT) stock was among today's market movers, ending trading up 25.58% to $1.62 on June 1.

330,403 shares traded hands in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 91,331 shares.

The company's stock has climbed 37.68% so far in 2022.

Galectin shares have traded in a range between $1.19 and $4.40 over the past twelve months.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-15.

About Galectin Therapeutics Inc

Galectin Therapeutics is dedicated to developing novel therapies to improve the lives of patients with chronic liver disease and cancer. Galectin's lead drug belapectin (formerly known as GR-MD-02) is a carbohydrate-based drug that inhibits the galectin-3 protein which is directly involved in multiple inflammatory, fibrotic, and malignant diseases, for which it has Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The lead development program is in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) with cirrhosis, the most advanced form of NASH-related fibrosis. This is the most common liver disease and one of the largest drug development opportunities available today. Additional development programs are in treatment of combination immunotherapy for advanced melanoma and other malignancies. Advancement of these additional clinical programs is largely dependent on finding a suitable partner. Galectin seeks to leverage extensive scientific and development expertise as well as established relationships with external sources to achieve cost-effective and efficient development.

