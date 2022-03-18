Market Movers: Full House Resorts, (FLL) Gains 7.48% to Close at $10.64 March 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FLL - Market Data & News Trade

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) stock was among today's market movers, ending trading up 7.48% to $10.64 on March 18.

384,113 shares exchanged hands in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 243,387 shares.

The company's stock has climbed 18.25% so far in 2022.

Full House Resorts, shares have fluctuated between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-10.

About Full House Resorts, Inc.

Full House Resorts owns, leases, develops and operates gaming facilities throughout the country. The Company's properties include Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; and Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada. The Company also operates the Grand Lodge Casino at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada under a lease agreement with the Hyatt organization. The Company is currently constructing a new luxury hotel and casino in Cripple Creek, Colorado, adjacent to its existing Bronco Billy's property.

