Market Movers: FTC Solar (FTCI) Sheds 3.38% to Close at $5.44 March 11

Shares of FTC Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FTCI) moved 3.38% down on March 11 to close at $5.44.

984,471 exchanged hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 999,849 shares.

FTC Solar is down 25.53% year-to-date in 2022.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-03-15.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on FTC Solar visit the company profile.

About FTC Solar Inc

Founded in 2017 by a group of renewable energy industry veterans, FTC Solar is a fast-growing, global provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services. Solar trackers significantly increase energy production at solar power installations by dynamically optimizing solar panel orientation to the sun. FTC Solar’s innovative tracker designs provide compelling performance and reliability, with an industry-leading installation cost-per-watt advantage.

To get more information on FTC Solar Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: FTC Solar Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles