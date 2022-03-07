Market Movers: FS KKR Capital (FSK) Drops 3.18% to Close at $22.56 March 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FSK - Market Data & News Trade

Today, FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) lost $0.74 to close Monday at $22.56.

The company started at $23.08 and shares fluctuated between $23.15 and $22.53 with 1,688,017 shares trading hands.

FS KKR Capital is averaging 1,440,664 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have gained 11.27% YTD.

FS KKR Capital expects its next earnings on 2022-05-09.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on FS KKR Capital visit the company profile.

About FS KKR Capital Corp

FS/KKR Advisor, LLC is a partnership between FS Investments and KKR Credit that serves as the investment adviser to BDCs with approximately $16 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2020.

