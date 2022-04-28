Market Movers: Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) Gains 2.83% to Close at $26.87 April 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FDP - Market Data & News Trade

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) shares gained 2.83% today on 166,780 shares - in comparison to their 30 day average of 166,067 shares traded.

After closing today at $26.87 the company has a 50 day moving average of $26.14.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

Fresh Del Monte Produce lost 4.79% so far this year.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc

Fresh Del Monte is one of the world's leading vertically integrated producers, marketers and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, as well as a leading producer and distributor of prepared food in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Fresh Del Monte markets its products worldwide under the DEL MONTE® brand (under license from Del Monte Foods, Inc.), a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness and reliability for over 125 years. The Company also markets its products under the MANN™ brand and other related trademarks. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Del Monte Foods, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited, Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd

