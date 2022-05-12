Market Movers: Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) Gains 3.17% to Close at $68.67 May 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FBHS - Market Data & News Trade

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) shares have risen 3.17% today on 1,687,862 shares - in comparison to their 30 day average of 1,872,016 shares traded.

As of today’s closing price of $68.67 the company has a 50 day moving average of $73.14.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-27.

Fortune Brands Home & Security is down 37.53% so far this year.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Fortune Brands Home & Security visit the company profile.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc., headquartered in Deerfield, IL., creates products and services that fulfill the dreams of home. The Company's operating segments are Plumbing, Cabinets and Outdoors & Security. Its trusted brands include Moen, Riobel, Perrin & Rowe, Shaws, Victoria + Albert and Rohl under the Global Plumbing Group (GPG); more than a dozen core brands under MasterBrand Cabinets; Therma-Tru entry door systems, LARSON storm, screen and security doors, Fiberon composite decking and Master Lock and SentrySafe security products in the Outdoors & Security segment. Fortune Brands holds market leadership positions in all of its segments. Fortune Brands is part of the S&P 500 Index and a Fortune 500 Company.

To get more information on Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

How To Trade in a Bearish Market Cigna Beats Q1 Revenue and Earnings Estimates, Raises Full Year Guidance PepGen Goes Public in $108 Million IPO Bausch + Lomb Raises $630 Million in IPO, Missing Expectations