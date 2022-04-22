Market Movers: Flotek Industries (FTK) Gains 5.97% to Close at $1.42 April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FTK - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) was up $0.08 to finish the day Friday at $1.42.

The company started at $1.31 and shares fluctuated between $1.47 and $1.31 with 962,536 shares trading hands.

Flotek Industries is averaging 666,526 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have rose 18.58% YTD.

Flotek Industries expects its next earnings on 2022-05-09.

About Flotek Industries Inc

Flotek Industries, Inc. is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Flotek's Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes, delivers, and markets high-quality sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use. Additionally, Flotek empowers the energy industry to maximize the value of their hydrocarbon streams and improve return on invested capital through its real-time data platforms and chemistry technologies. Flotek serves downstream, midstream and upstream customers, both domestic and international.

