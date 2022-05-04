Market Movers: Flotek Industries (FTK) Climbs 6.04% to Close at $1.58 May 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FTK - Market Data & News Trade

Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading up 6.04% to $1.58 on May 4.

1,050,578 shares traded today in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 594,242 shares.

The company's stock has risen 31.86% so far in 2022.

Flotek Industries shares have fluctuated between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-09.

About Flotek Industries Inc

Flotek Industries, Inc. is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Flotek's Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes, delivers, and markets high-quality sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use. Additionally, Flotek empowers the energy industry to maximize the value of their hydrocarbon streams and improve return on invested capital through its real-time data platforms and chemistry technologies. Flotek serves downstream, midstream and upstream customers, both domestic and international.

