Market Movers: First (ME) (FNLC) Jumps 2.75% to Close at $28.73 May 4

First Bancorp Inc (ME) (NASDAQ:FNLC) stock was among today's market movers, concluding trading up 2.75% to $28.73 on May 4.

11,360 shares were traded today while the 30-day daily average of 17,931 shares.

The company's stock has climbed 9.12% so far in 2022.

First (ME) shares have moved between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-20.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on First (ME) visit the company profile.

About First Bancorp Inc (ME)

The First Bancorp (formerly First National Lincoln Corporation), is a $2.4 billion bank holding company based in Damariscotta, Maine. The company’s subsidiary, First National Bank (formerly The First, N.A.), was established in 1864 and now has 17 branches located along Maine’s coast from Wiscasset to Calais and one inland branch in Bangor. With a strong coastal presence, the Bank is well positioned to take advantage of the mix of both new and traditional industries and the growth generally seen in Maine’s coastal counties.

