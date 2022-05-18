Market Movers: First Bancshares Miss (FBMS) Loses 3.03% to Close at $30.10 May 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FBMS - Market Data & News Trade

First Bancshares Inc Miss (NASDAQ:FBMS) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading lower 3.03% to $30.10 on May 18.

50,234 shares exchanged hands while the 30-day daily average of 78,578 shares.

The company's stock has fallen 18.82% so far in 2022.

First Bancshares Miss shares have fluctuated between $29.87 and $42.37 over the past twelve months.

About First Bancshares Inc Miss

The First Bancshares, Inc., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association ('The First'). Founded in 1996, The First has operations in Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

