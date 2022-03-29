Market Movers: FibroGen (FGEN) Jumps 3.64% to Close at $12.81 March 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FGEN - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) moved 3.64% higher on March 29 to close at $12.81.

717,758 were traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 827,206 shares.

FibroGen lost 12.34% year-to-date in 2022.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-09.

About FibroGen Inc

FibroGen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of first-in-class therapeutics. The Company applies its pioneering expertise in hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) and connective tissue growth factor (CTGF) biology to advance innovative medicines for the treatment of unmet needs. The Company is currently developing and commercializing roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of HIF prolyl hydroxylase activity, for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD). Roxadustat is also in clinical development for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and for chemotherapy-induced anemia (CIA). Pamrevlumab, an anti-CTGF human monoclonal antibody, is in clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer (LAPC), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

