Market Movers: Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM) Drops 2.80% to Close at $102.43 April 29

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. - Class C (NYSE:AGM) traded 2.80% down on April 29 to close at $102.43.

34,289 exchanged hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 26,460 shares.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage has moved 14.34% year-to-date in 2022.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-09.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. - Class C

Farmer Mac is a vital part of the agricultural credit markets and was created to increase access to and reduce the cost of credit for the benefit of American agricultural and rural communities. As the nation's secondary market for agricultural credit, Farmer Mac provides financial solutions to a broad spectrum of the agricultural community, including agricultural lenders, agribusinesses, and other institutions that can benefit from access to flexible, low-cost financing and risk management tools. Farmer Mac's customers benefit from its low cost of funds, low overhead costs, and high operational efficiency.

