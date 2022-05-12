Market Movers: Fastenal (FAST) Gains 3.26% to Close at $52.23 May 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FAST - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ:FAST) was up $1.65 to close Thursday at $52.23.

The company began the day at $50.45 and shares fluctuated between $52.23 and $50.35 with 4,046,866 shares trading hands.

Fastenal is averaging 3,944,269 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have shed 20.17% YTD.

Fastenal anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-13.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Fastenal visit the company profile.

About Fastenal Co.

Fastenal helps customers simplify and realize product and process savings across their supply chain. It sells a broad oCering of products spanning more than nine major product lines - from fasteners and tools to safety and janitorial supplies. These products are eciently distributed to manufacturing facilities, job sites, and other customer locations through local service teams and point-of-use inventory solutions, including industrial vending technology and bin stock programs (Fastenal Managed Inventory or FMI®). Its distribution system centers on over 3,200 in-market locations (a combination of public branches and customer-speci c Onsite locations), primarily in North America but also in Asia, Europe, and Central and South America, each providing tailored inventory, exible service, and custom solutions to drive the unique goals of local customers. These in-market servicing locations are supported by Vfteen regional distribution centers, a captive logistics Deet, robust sourcing, quality and manufacturing resources, and multiple teams of industry specialists and support personnel - all working toward Fastenal's common goal of Growth Through Customer Service®.

