Market Movers: Farmland Partners (FPI) Loses 5.29% to Close at $13.43 June 13

Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) shares moved 5.29% today on 1,010,018 shares - compared to the 30 day average of 731,322 shares traded.

With today’s closing at $13.43 the company has a 50 day moving average of $14.74.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

Farmland Partners has gained 19.08% so far this year.

About Farmland Partners Inc

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of 31 March 2021, the Company owns approximately 150,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia. The company has approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014.

