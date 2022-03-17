Market Movers: F.N.B. (FNB) Loses 2.58% to Close at $12.86 March 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FNB - Market Data & News Trade

F.N.B. Corp. (NYSE:FNB) stock was among today's market movers, concluding trading lower 2.58% to $12.86 on March 17.

3,199,119 shares were traded today compared to the 30-day daily average of 2,874,050 shares.

The company's stock dropped 9.82% so far in 2022.

F.N.B. shares have fluctuated between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

About F.N.B. Corp.

F.N.B. Corporation, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; and Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina. The Company has total assets of more than $37 billion and approximately 350 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia. FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

