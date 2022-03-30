Market Movers: EyePoint (EYPT) Sheds 4.37% to Close at $12.03 March 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EYPT - Market Data & News Trade

Today, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) was down $0.55 to close Wednesday at $12.03.

The company started at $12.58 and shares fluctuated between $12.81 and $11.96 with 118,205 shares trading hands.

EyePoint is averaging 208,076 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have rose 2.78% YTD.

EyePoint is set to release earnings on 2022-05-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on EyePoint visit the company profile.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc

EYP-1901 is a potential twice-yearly sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration. EYP-1901 leverages a bioerodible formulation of EyePoint's proprietary Durasert® sustained release technology with vorolanib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor. Vorolanib provided clear efficacy signals in two prior human trials in wet AMD as an orally delivered therapy with no significant ocular adverse events. EYP-1901 is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial initially targeting treatment of wet AMD, with the potential for additional indications in diabetic retinopathy and retinal vein occlusion.

To get more information on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles