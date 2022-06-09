Market Movers: Evelo (EVLO) Jumps 5.26% to Close at $2.60 June 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EVLO - Market Data & News Trade

Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading higher 5.26% to $2.60 on June 9.

261,423 shares traded today compared to the 30-day daily average of 343,890 shares.

The company's stock has moved 59.31% so far in 2022.

Evelo shares have traded in a range between $1.42 and $17.13 over the past twelve months.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-28.

About Evelo Biosciences Inc

Evelo Biosciences is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing orally delivered product candidates that are designed to act on the small intestinal axis, SINTAX™, with systemic therapeutic effects. SINTAX plays a central role in governing the immune, metabolic, and neurological systems. The Company's first product candidates are pharmaceutical preparations of single strains of microbes selected for the potential to offer defined pharmacological properties. Evelo's therapies have the potential to be effective, safe, and affordable medicines to improve the lives of people with inflammatory diseases and cancer.

