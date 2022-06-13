Market Movers: Evans (EVBN) Loses 7.44% to Close at $33.98 June 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EVBN - Market Data & News

Evans Bancorp Inc (NYSE:EVBN) shares moved 7.44% today on 9,932 shares - while the stock has a 30 day average of 8,319 shares traded.

After today’s close at $33.98 the company has a 50 day moving average of $37.44.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-28.

Evans is down 7.45% so far this year.

About Evans Bancorp Inc

Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company and the parent company of Evans Bank, N.A., a commercial bank with $2.1 billion in assets and $1.8 billion in deposits at September 30, 2020. Evans is a full-service community bank with 20 financial centers providing comprehensive financial services to consumer, business and municipal customers throughout Western New York. Evans Insurance Agency, a wholly owned subsidiary, provides life insurance, employee benefits, and property and casualty insurance through ten offices in the Western New York region. Evans Investment Services provides non-deposit investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds.

