Market Movers: Esco (ESE) Gains 4.04% to Close at $64.87 May 4

Today, Esco Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ESE) rose $2.52 to close Wednesday at $64.87.

The company began the day at $62.61 and shares fluctuated between $65.21 and $62.16 with 73,788 shares trading hands.

Esco is averaging 145,117 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have fell 30.57% YTD.

Esco anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-09.

About Esco Technologies, Inc.

ESCO, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri: Manufactures highly-engineered filtration and fluid control products for the aviation, navy, space and process markets worldwide, as well as composite-based products and solutions for navy, defense and industrial customers; is the industry leader in RF shielding and EMC test products; and provides diagnostic instruments, software and services for the benefit of industrial power users and the electric utility and renewable energy industries.

