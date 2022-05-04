Market Movers: Equifax, (EFX) Jumps 3.70% to Close at $212.62 May 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EFX - Market Data & News Trade

Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX) shares gained 3.70% today on 1,014,284 shares - compared to the 30 day average of 1,450,440 shares traded.

With today’s closing at $212.62 the company has a 50 day moving average of $223.46.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-20.

Equifax, is down 29.84% so far this year.

About Equifax, Inc.

Equifax Inc. believes knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, Equifax plays an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employees, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Its unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by more than 11,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 25 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region.

