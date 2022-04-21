Market Movers: Envista (NVST) Drops 2.78% to Close at $44.08 April 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NVST - Market Data & News Trade

Envista Holdings Corp (NYSE:NVST) stock was among today's market movers, ending trading down 2.78% to $44.08 on April 21.

1,300,607 shares exchanged hands compared to the 30-day daily average of 1,889,115 shares.

The company's stock dropped 0.62% so far in 2022.

Envista shares have moved between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

About Envista Holdings Corp

Envista is a global family of more than 30 trusted dental brands, united by a shared purpose: to partner with professionals to improve lives. Envista helps its customers deliver the best possible patient care through industry-leading dental consumables, solutions, technology, and services. Its comprehensive portfolio, including dental implants and treatment options, orthodontics, and digital imaging technologies, covers an estimated 90% of dentists' clinical needs for diagnosing, treating, and preventing dental conditions as well as improving the aesthetics of the human smile. Envista companies, including KaVo Kerr, Nobel Biocare, and Ormco, partner with dental professionals to help them deliver the best possible patient care. With a foundation comprised of the proven Envista Business System (EBS) methodology, an experienced leadership team, and a strong culture grounded in continuous improvement, commitment to innovation, and deep customer focus, Envista is well equipped to meet the end-to-end needs of dental professionals worldwide. Envista is one of the largest global dental products companies, with significant market positions in some of the most attractive segments of the dental products industry.

