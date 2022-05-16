Market Movers: Enphase Energy (ENPH) Sheds 4.28% to Close at $151.03 May 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ENPH - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) was down $6.76 to finish the day Monday at $151.03.

The company opened at $154.26 and shares fluctuated between $159.92 and $150.44 with 1,791,998 shares trading hands.

Enphase Energy is averaging 3,187,647 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have fell 13.75% YTD.

Enphase Energy anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-26.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Enphase Energy visit the company profile.

About Enphase Energy Inc

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage and communication on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter technology and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 32 million microinverters, and approximately 1.4 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries.

To get more information on Enphase Energy Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Enphase Energy Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Twitter Down 13% in Premarket Trading Friday as Musk Puts Deal on Hold The Best Laid Plans of Mice and Men — Part I Bumble Beats First Quarter Estimates, Has Over 3 Million Paying Users Squarespace Beats Revenue Estimates With Record Q1