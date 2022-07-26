Market Movers: Endo (ENDP) Jumps 16.09% to Close at $0.52 July 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ENDP - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) was up $0.0724 to finish the day Tuesday at $0.52.

The company began the day at $0.44 and shares fluctuated between $0.53 and $0.43 with 40,838,350 shares trading hands.

Endo is averaging 92,649,415 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have fell 88.03% YTD.

Endo expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Endo International plc

Endo is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to helping everyone it serves live their best life through the delivery of quality, life-enhancing therapies. Its decades of proven success come from a global team of passionate employees collaborating to bring the best treatments forward. Together, it boldly transforms insights into treatments benefiting those who need them, when they need them.

