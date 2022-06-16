Market Movers: eHealth (EHTH) Drops 5.93% to Close at $9.04 June 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EHTH - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of eHealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) traded 5.93% lower on June 16 to close at $9.04.

339,554 were traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 405,567 shares.

eHealth lost 62.31% year-to-date in 2022.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-28.

About eHealth Inc

eHealth, Inc. operates a leading health insurance marketplace at eHealth.com and eHealthMedicare.com with technology that provides consumers with health insurance enrollment solutions. Since 1997, eHealth has connected more than 8 million members with quality, affordable health insurance, Medicare options, and ancillary plans. Its proprietary marketplace offers Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare Part D prescription drug, individual, family, small business and other plans from over 180 health insurance carriers across fifty states and the District of Columbia.

