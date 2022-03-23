Market Movers: Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Loses 5.09% to Close at $107.20 March 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EW - Market Data & News Trade

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) shares moved 5.09% today on 2,825,834 shares - compared to the 30 day average of 2,481,789 shares traded.

As of today’s closing price of $107.20 the company has a 50 day moving average of $109.37.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-19.

Edwards Lifesciences has moved 12.81% so far this year.

About Edwards Lifesciences Corp

Edwards Lifesciences is the global leader of patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. Edwards Lifesciences is driven by a passion for patients, dedicated to improving and enhancing lives through partnerships with clinicians and stakeholders across the global healthcare landscape.

