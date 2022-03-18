Market Movers: e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Jumps 2.74% to Close at $25.92 March 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ELF - Market Data & News Trade

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) shares have risen 2.74% today on 467,569 shares - in comparison to their 30 day average of 477,369 shares traded.

As of today’s closing price of $25.92 the company has a 50 day moving average of $26.43.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-25.

e.l.f. Beauty is down 24.03% so far this year.

About e.l.f. Beauty Inc

e.l.f. Beauty stands with every eye, lip, face and paw. This deep commitment to inclusive, accessible, cruelty-free beauty has fueled the success of its namesake e.l.f. Cosmetics brand since 2004. With the addition of pioneering clean-beauty brand W3LL PEOPLE and launch of the lifestyle beauty brand Keys Soulcare created with Alicia Keys, the Company continues to strategically expand its portfolio with brands that support its purpose and values. The family of Company's brands is available online, and across leading beauty, mass-market, and clean beauty specialty retailers.

