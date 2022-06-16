Market Movers: DXP Enterprises, (DXPE) Loses 5.99% to Close at $27.77 June 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DXPE - Market Data & News Trade

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) shares changed 5.99% today on 111,573 shares - in comparison to their 30 day average of 98,479 shares traded.

With today’s closing at $27.77 the company has a 50 day moving average of $28.01.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-09.

DXP Enterprises, has gained 15.08% so far this year.

About DXP Enterprises, Inc.

DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production ('MROP') services that emphasize and utilize DXP's vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP's breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP's business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services.

