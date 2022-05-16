Market Movers: Ducommun (DCO) Drops 3.77% to Close at $44.37 May 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DCO - Market Data & News Trade

Ducommun Inc. (NYSE:DCO) shares have fallen 3.77% today on 40,577 shares - compared to the 30 day average of 44,932 shares traded.

As of today’s closing price of $44.37 the company has a 50 day moving average of $52.17.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-09.

Ducommun is down 1.41% so far this year.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Ducommun visit the company profile.

About Ducommun Inc.

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Systems - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications.

To get more information on Ducommun Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Ducommun Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Twitter Down 13% in Premarket Trading Friday as Musk Puts Deal on Hold The Best Laid Plans of Mice and Men — Part I Bumble Beats First Quarter Estimates, Has Over 3 Million Paying Users Squarespace Beats Revenue Estimates With Record Q1