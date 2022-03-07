Market Movers: Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Loses 3.30% to Close at $400.07 March 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DPZ - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) lost $13.64 to finish the day Monday at $400.07.

The company began the day at $413.67 and shares fluctuated between $417.99 and $400.06 with 545,458 shares trading hands.

Dominos Pizza is averaging 540,982 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have shed 26.69% YTD.

Dominos Pizza anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Dominos Pizza Inc

Domino's Pizza, Inc., branded as Domino's, is an American multinational pizza restaurant chain founded in 1960. The corporation is Delaware domiciled and headquartered at the Domino's Farms Office Park in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

