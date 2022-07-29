Market Movers: DMC Global (BOOM) Climbs 9.90% to Close at $22.76 July 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BOOM - Market Data & News Trade

DMC Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) shares moved 9.90% today on 123,557 shares - in comparison to their 30 day average of 96,972 shares traded.

After today’s close at $22.76 the company has a 50 day moving average of $19.4.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

DMC Global is down 47.72% so far this year.

About DMC Global Inc

DMC Global is a diversified holding company. Our innovative businesses provide differentiated products and services to niche industrial and commercial markets around the world. DMC's objective is to identify well-run businesses and strong management teams and support them with long-term capital and strategic, legal, technology and operating resources. Our approach helps our portfolio companies grow core businesses, launch new initiatives, upgrade technologies and systems to support their long-term strategy, and make acquisitions that improve their competitive positions and expand their markets. DMC's culture is to foster local innovation versus centralized control, and stand behind our businesses in ways that truly add value. Today, DMC's portfolio consists of DynaEnergetics and NobelClad, which collectively address the energy, industrial processing and transportation markets. Based in Broomfield, Colorado, DMC trades on Nasdaq under the symbol 'BOOM.'

