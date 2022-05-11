Market Movers: Diodes, (DIOD) Sheds 4.19% to Close at $70.65 May 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DIOD - Market Data & News Trade

Diodes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIOD) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading lower 4.19% to $70.65 on May 11.

203,310 shares traded hands while the 30-day daily average of 347,729 shares.

The company's stock has moved 32.85% so far in 2022.

Diodes, shares have fluctuated between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Diodes, visit the company profile.

About Diodes, Inc.

Diodes Incorporated, a Standard and Poor's SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world's leading companies in the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. Diodes Incorporated leverages its expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers' needs. Its broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations of 31 sites, including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enables us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets.

To get more information on Diodes, Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Diodes, Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Cigna Beats Q1 Revenue and Earnings Estimates, Raises Full Year Guidance PepGen Goes Public in $108 Million IPO Bausch + Lomb Raises $630 Million in IPO, Missing Expectations Aeglea BioTherapeutics Raises $45 Million Via Registered Direct Offering