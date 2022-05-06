Market Movers: Dillard`s (DDS) Drops 2.58% to Close at $309.14 May 6

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DDS - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Dillard`s Inc. - Class A (NYSE:DDS) traded 2.58% down on May 6 to close at $309.14.

142,884 exchanged hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 213,091 shares.

Dillard`s has gained 29.60% year-to-date in 2022.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-12.

About Dillard`s Inc. - Class A

Dillard's, Inc., is an upscale American department store chain with approximately 282 stores in 29 states and headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Currently, the largest number of stores are located in Texas with 57 and Florida with 42.

