Market Movers: DHT (DHT) Gains 5.02% to Close at $6.90 August 1

Shares of DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) moved 5.02% up on August 1 to close at $6.90.

4,717,304 exchanged hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 2,112,474 shares.

DHT has gained 26.59% year-to-date in 2022.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-08.

About DHT Holdings Inc

DHT is an independent crude oil tanker company. Its fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC segment. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore and Oslo, Norway. You shall recognize it by its business approach with an experienced organization with focus on first rate operations and customer service, quality ships built at quality shipyards, prudent capital structure with robust cash break even levels to accommodate staying power through the business cycles, a combination of market exposure and fixed income contracts for its fleet and a transparent corporate structure maintaining a high level of integrity and good governance.

