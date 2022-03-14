Market Movers: Devon Energy (DVN) Loses 10.15% to Close at $52.69 March 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DVN - Market Data & News Trade

Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE:DVN) stock was among today's market movers, ending trading lower 10.15% to $52.69 on March 14.

21,843,282 shares traded today in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 17,087,585 shares.

The company's stock has fallen 35.36% so far in 2022.

Devon Energy shares have fluctuated between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

About Devon Energy Corp.

Devon Energy Corporation is an American energy company engaged in hydrocarbon exploration in the American market. It is organized in Delaware and its corporate operative headquarters are in the 50-story Devon Energy Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

