Market Movers: Deutsche Bank- Registered Shares (DB) Loses 2.50% to Close at $11.69 April 12

Shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) moved 2.50% down on April 12 to close at $11.69.

11,257,615 traded hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 6,445,235 shares.

Deutsche Bank- Registered Shares has moved 4.08% year-to-date in 2022.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-27.

About Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division. The Investment Bank segment consists of origination and advisory businesses as well as fixed income currency sales and trading. The Private Bank segment comprises the Private Bank Germany, private and commercial business international, and wealth management business units. The Asset Management segment provides investment solutions to individual investors and institutions through the DWS brand. The Capital Release Unit segment covers the equities sales and trading business. The Corporate and Other segment includes revenues, costs, and resources that are held centrally. The company was founded by Adelbert Delbrück on March 10, 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany.

